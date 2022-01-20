The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.60. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $201.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

