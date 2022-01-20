The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) were down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.33 ($0.48). Approximately 170,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 117,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.51).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The stock has a market cap of £24.22 million and a PE ratio of 39.26.

Get The Ince Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Ince Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ince Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.