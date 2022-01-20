The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up about 2.2% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.41% of J. M. Smucker worth $52,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

SJM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.