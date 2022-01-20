The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.85 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 585 ($7.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 538.82. The stock has a market cap of £747.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 430 ($5.87) and a one year high of GBX 592 ($8.08).
About The Merchants Trust
