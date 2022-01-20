The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.85 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Merchants Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 585 ($7.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 538.82. The stock has a market cap of £747.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 430 ($5.87) and a one year high of GBX 592 ($8.08).

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

