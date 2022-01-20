The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stake Trimmed by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Middleby comprises 7.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Middleby worth $189,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Middleby by 1,184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,034 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIDD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,652. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.08.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

