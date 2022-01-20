The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.02

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.02 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 165.80 ($2.26). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 155.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 706,434 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £728.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

