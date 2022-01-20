The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 114,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMR shares. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 114,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The RMR Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The RMR Group by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

