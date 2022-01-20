The RMR Group (RMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The RMR Group stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMR. B. Riley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

