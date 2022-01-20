The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.35% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $518,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

