The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $83,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.35.

SHW stock opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

