The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Southern by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 58,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.