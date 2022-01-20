The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $569,442.12 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60.

TTD stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,684. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

