The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $569,442.12 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60.
TTD stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,684. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
