The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.98. The9 shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 187,272 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The9 by 7,410.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in The9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

