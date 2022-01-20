THEKEY Hits Market Cap of $2.85 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $38,139.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

