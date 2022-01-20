Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

THRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 17,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,390 shares of company stock valued at $298,034.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

