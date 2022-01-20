Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $25,376.58 and approximately $14.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00093765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.89 or 0.99714912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.27 or 0.00616448 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

