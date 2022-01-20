Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Critical Comparison

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

11.7% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bogota Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.39% 3.55% 0.62% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bogota Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.06 $2.07 million $0.48 21.04 Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 3.91 $12.11 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bogota Financial and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bogota Financial currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.