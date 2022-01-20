Thomas Ciulla Sells 9,050 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $19,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 320,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,463. The firm has a market cap of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

