Thomas Ciulla Sells 9,050 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $19,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 320,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,463. The firm has a market cap of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.