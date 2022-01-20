THORChain (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $29.00 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00013346 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.90 or 0.07468700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00063582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.61 or 0.99983742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007885 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.