Thore Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $156,349.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $13,427.95 and $156,349.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00325495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

