Thorstarter 24-Hour Volume Tops $491,974.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $491,974.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00057605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.49 or 0.07349239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.28 or 0.99959296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.