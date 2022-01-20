Thorstarter Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.50 or 0.07461061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.71 or 0.99957775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars.

