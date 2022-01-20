ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,800 shares of company stock worth $9,224,748.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.