thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 965,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 629.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

