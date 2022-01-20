thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) & AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Critical Survey

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for thyssenkrupp and AGC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 2 1 2 0 2.00 AGC 0 1 2 0 2.67

thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.68%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than AGC.

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and AGC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.17 -$137.49 million ($0.23) -49.65 AGC $13.24 billion 0.76 $386.94 million $1.24 7.14

AGC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp. thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp -0.34% -0.53% -0.15% AGC 9.03% 11.01% 5.62%

Summary

AGC beats thyssenkrupp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products. The Chemicals segment deals with chlor-alkali and urethane products, water and oil repellents, solvents, gases, and specialty chemicals. The Ceramics and Other segment includes ceramic products, logistics, and financial services. The company was founded by Toshiya Iwasaki on September 8, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

