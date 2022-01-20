Tierion Reaches Market Cap of $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00051961 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006852 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00113967 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
Tierion Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “
Tierion Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
