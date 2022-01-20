TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

