Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.59. 146,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 85,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TF. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.62. The stock has a market cap of C$782.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 29.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 150.66%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

