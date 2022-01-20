tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 2%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.69). 5,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 114,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.74).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLD. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 223.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £402.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.71.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

