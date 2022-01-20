TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.1 days.

TMXXF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.