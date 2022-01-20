Toast (NYSE:TOST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.13

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 164188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

