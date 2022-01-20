Tobam Acquires 12,923 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tobam increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $30,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $411,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $179.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.85.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

