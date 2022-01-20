Tobam Acquires 2,499 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $617.90. 4,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.46 and a 200 day moving average of $618.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

