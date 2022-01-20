Tobam Acquires 75,742 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Tobam increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,742 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.20% of Vipshop worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vipshop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 813,354 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $425,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 317.7% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 210,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,216,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

