Tobam Acquires 97,994 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,994 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.19% of Discovery worth $23,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,016. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

