Tobam Boosts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tobam raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.09% of Chewy worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,820. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,109.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

