Tobam Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.07% of Seagen worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,577. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.61 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

