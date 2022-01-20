Tobam Buys 164,586 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tobam grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up about 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.19% of Hormel Foods worth $42,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

