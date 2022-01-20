Tobam Buys 219,068 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 665.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 991,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,792,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.