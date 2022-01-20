Tobam Buys 49,799 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Tobam increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.07% of ViacomCBS worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 127.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 167.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. 337,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,793,588. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.