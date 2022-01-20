Tobam Buys 6,589 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.15% of Franco-Nevada worth $38,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.