Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,915 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.