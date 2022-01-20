Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.16% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $27,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $75,056,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $259,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 89,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,788. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.