Tobam Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 25.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,127. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.