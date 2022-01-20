Tobam Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $290,398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after buying an additional 787,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.10. 19,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,025. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

