Tobam Grows Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.17% of 10x Genomics worth $27,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 54.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.00. 33,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,121. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,402 shares of company stock worth $40,620,200 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

