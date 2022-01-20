Tobam Has $11.36 Million Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Tobam lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,562 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.21% of BlackBerry worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackBerry by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 201,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

