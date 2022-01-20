Tobam Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Tobam increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,785,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,011,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,549,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,036. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

