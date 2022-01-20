Tobam Has $18.21 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.12% of Novavax worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 145.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.50. 164,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,319,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.70 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.