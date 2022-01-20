Tobam Has $32.55 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $32,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

